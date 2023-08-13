Home

How Did Shubman Gill Return To Form in 4th T20I Vs West Indies? Indian Opener Explains After 9-Wicket Win

Shubman Gill scored 77 runs off 47 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes against West Indies in 4th T20I which India won by nine wickets.

Shubmal Gill is a crucial part in India's ICC World Cup plans. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: India opener Shubman Gill stated he wasn’t making any mistakes in the first three T20Is against West Indies but went back to his basics to return to form in the fourth game on Saturday. Riding on Gill’s 47-ball 77 and Yashasvi Jaiswal unbeaten 84, India won the game by nine wickets and leveled the five-match series 2-2. The fifth and final game will be played on Sunday.

The 23-year-old failed to reach double digits and got out at 3, 7 and 6 in the first three games, before hammering the West Indies bowlers for three fours and five sixes at Lauderhill in Florida. “In the first three matches, I could not even score 10, today (the) wicket was a bit better, so wanted to capitalise.

“Then when I got a good start, we just wanted to finish it,” Gill said in a conversation with Punjab pacer and team-mate Arshdeep Singh after the fourth T20I. “T20 format is like that. When you have 3-4 matches where a good shot is caught by the fielder, and you are eyeing quick runs, you don’t have time to think much…

Chennai ✅ But India are chasing another goal, this one in Florida. And Gill is in a killer form 🔥#WIvIND #INDvWIAdFreeonFanCode pic.twitter.com/7RTb9cUAMw — FanCode (@FanCode) August 12, 2023

“It’s important to go to your basics. You just look at what your template was when you were consistently scoring runs. You have to identify whether you are making any mistake. I felt I wasn’t making a mistake in any of the three matches. But I couldn’t convert my starts,” he added.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep claimed 3/38, while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (2/26) was the next best as India restricted the West Indies to 178/8. In reply, Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were off to a flier to put together 165-run opening partnership.

