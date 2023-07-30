Home

How Did Yuvraj Singh’s Six Sixes In An Over Helped Stuart Broad Mentally? England Pacer Breaks Silence

During an group encounter of the the 2007 T20 World Cup, India's Yuvraj Singh hammered England's Stuart Broad for 36 runs in an over.

Stuart Broad and Yuvraj Singh. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Just retired Stuart Broad reflected one of the toughest moments in his career and handpicked Yuvraj Singh hitting him for six sixes in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup as the moment that made him the competitor he is today.

On that fateful night on September 19 in Durban, former India all-rounder Yuvraj hammered the English pacer for six huge sixes in the over en route to his 12-ball fifty in a group encounter. Putting aside that moment, Broad became one of the successful bowlers in Tests.

“Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day. What would I have been: 21, 22? [22] I learned loads. I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience knowing that I was left very short as an international performer in that moment,” Broad told reporters.

Stuart Broad talking about the unforgettable moment when Yuvraj Singh smashed him for six sixes in a single over. #StuartBroad pic.twitter.com/WPqqNNiBCL — Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) July 30, 2023

“I’d rushed my preparation. I didn’t have any sort of pre-ball routine. I didn’t have any focus, particularly, and I started building my ‘warrior mode’ that I call it after that experience. Ultimately, of course, I wish that didn’t happen.

“I think what really helped me was it was a dead rubber, so it didn’t feel like I’d knocked us out of the World Cup or something. But I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day and has driven me forward a huge amount,” added the seamer, who said the ongoing fifth Ashes 2023 Test match at the Oval against Australia will be his last.

With 602 scalps, Broad is the currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests. He is also the second pacer after teammate James Anderson, to take 600-plus wickets in the longest format of the game.



Broad, who made his white-ball debut in 2006, also represented England in 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is, claiming 178 and 65 scalps respectively.

