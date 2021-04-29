Amid speculations and backlash that the Indian Premier League should be suspended due to the Covid-19 surge in the country, a BCCI official reckoned that with so much negativity around it is important to go on with the cash-rich league as it generates a lot of revenue. Also Read - 7 Free Mental Wellness Advice Helplines Offered By Experts To Tackle COVID-19 Anxiety or Stress

"It's probably more important now to hold IPL, when there is so much negativity around. The league generates considerable money for the economy. It has to be seen from that context too. How does stopping IPL help?" the official told Reuters, requesting anonymity.

The BCCI official also asked fans not to underestimate the power of sport in spreading positivity.

“We should not underestimate the power of sport to spread positivity. At least fans are absorbed in it at home. Otherwise many of them will step out without masks,” he added.