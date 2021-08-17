London: While India was basking in the glory of Virat Kohli’s Indian team’s phenomenal victory over England at Lord’s on Monday, former Pakistan cricketers also did not hold back while lavishing praise for the side. It is not every day that an Asian side beats England in England and realising the worth of it, former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq reckoned the side has been rewarded fairly after being denied a win at Trent Bridge due to the weather.Also Read - MS Dhoni Fan Walks 14,000 Kms to Meet CSK Captain in His Ranchi Farmhouse, Story Goes Viral!

“According to me, the opportunity that India missed out on in the first Test, this fantastic Test win is a reward for that. You win Test matches and you lose some, But, the most impressive thing for me is that the approach and the aggression, which matters the most,” Inzy said on his Youtube channel. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021 Full Fixtures: India to Play Pakistan in Dubai on October 24

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria also praised the Indian team. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Reacts After Virat Kohli-Led India Beat England at Lord's

“It looked as if England would bat out the remaining two sessions, but the Indian bowling was absolutely superb. This is India’s third win at Lord’s after 1986 and 2014 and has been an epic victory by 151 runs. They have made England cry,” Danish Kaneria said.

Ex-Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja reckoned India has the best attack.

“There’s no better bowling attack than India’s at the moment in Test cricket. There were times when India used to dominate with their spin bowling, but those days are gone now,” said Raja.

Another former Pakistani cricketer, Salman Butt said: “Such kinds of victories can inspire generations. Fan base is created through such wins.”

It was merely the third time that India had won a Test at the iconic venue. With the win, Kohli joined MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev as the third Indian captain to have led the side at Lord’s victoriously.