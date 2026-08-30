How Gujarat’s DNA initiative could change the way India identifies sporting talent? All you should know

Once potential athletes are identified, the information could be used to guide them towards sports that may suit their physical characteristics and abilities

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Representational image. (Credits: IANS)

India celebrated its National Sports Day yesterday on Saturday, August 29 and there is already some good news on the occasion. The nation, which is set to host the next Commonwealth Games edition in 2030, is taking a new approach towards identifying sporting talent.

The proposed host state of Gujarat is eager to do something unique in order to make it happen. The state is turning to DNA sequencing to find athletes who could have the potential to excel in all different kinds of sports. The initiative is being seen as a step towards using genetics along with traditional methods of talent identification.

The idea is to understand an athlete’s genetic profile and use that information to identify areas where the person could have a natural advantage. Instead of relying only on physical tests, performances and coaching assessments, genetic information could provide another layer while identifying and developing young athletes.

The programme is aimed at finding sporting talent at an early age. Once potential athletes are identified, the information could be used to guide them towards sports that may suit their physical characteristics and abilities. The broader goal is to create a stronger system for developing athletes and improve India’s chances of producing champions across different disciplines.

Genetics can play a role in several physical traits that matter in sport. Factors linked to muscle composition, endurance, recovery and how the body responds to training can vary from person to person.

However, DNA alone cannot make someone a champion. Training, nutrition, coaching, discipline and access to facilities remain important parts of an athlete’s development.

That is where the Gujarat initiative could be significant. Rather than using genetic information as the only method of selection, it can potentially be combined with existing talent identification programmes. Young athletes could then receive more specialised training based on their individual requirements.

The move also comes at a time when India is trying to build a stronger sporting system. The country has improved its performances at major international events in recent years, with athletes from shooting, athletics, boxing, wrestling, badminton, weightlifting and other sports winning medals at the highest level.

India has a large population but many promising athletes are identified late or do not get access to the right training and facilities. A more scientific approach to talent identification could help widen the search and bring more young athletes into organised sport.

One of the biggest problems for young athletes in India, however, remains access to proper sporting facilities. Across several cities, playgrounds and open spaces are being taken over for construction and other purposes.

With fewer grounds available, children are losing places where they can play, train and develop an interest in sport. Finding talent through DNA sequencing can help identify potential but that talent will need proper grounds, coaches and training facilities to turn into performance.