Home

Sports

Decoding Virat Kohli’s performances at number 4 in ODIs

Decoding Virat Kohli’s performances at number 4 in ODIs

Virat Kohli has decent numbers at number four and Team India management can very well consider him at this position

Virat Kohli has decent numbers while batting at number four.

The number four spot has been a big talking point in the Indian cricket circuit for a while now. While captain Rohit Sharma recently admitted that India have not been able to find a player who could nail down that position since Yuvraj Singh’s retirement and that the side would ideally want someone like Shreyas Iyer to be fit and take up the spot. Amidst all this, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed that he mulled pushing Virat Kohli to number 4 in order to break the top-heavy batting order in the last World Cup. Shastri said that India relied a lot on the top-three and hence, he wanted to push Kohli down to take control of the middle order.

Trending Now

“If Virat has to bat at four, he will bat at four in the interest of the side. Even in the previous two World Cups, when I was coach in 2019, I thought I might have discussed that with MSK [Prasad] as well of him batting at four just to break that top heavy line-up,” he told Star Sports.

While Kohli has become a world beater at the number three position, he can very well find a new rhythm batting at number four, where his numbers have not been quite bad at all.

Kohli’s performance at number 4

Overall, Virat Kohli has batted at number four in 42 ODI innings. Coming down to bat at number four, he has scored 1767 runs at an average of 55.21, with seven hundreds to his name. His highest score at number 4 is 139 not out and it came against Sri Lanka in Ranchi back in November 2014.

Kohli’s brilliant knock against Sri Lanka when he scored an unbeaten 133 off 86 balls back in February 2012 also came while batting at number four. However, the former India skipper has only batted twice at number 4 since the start of 2019. On those two occasions he could score seven against Australia and 16 against the same opponents.

With Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul out with injuries, Team India have been looking at a viable number four batter. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has not been able to claim this spot and hence, we can very well see King Kohli come down to bat at number 4.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES