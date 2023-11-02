Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan has won three out of seven games and are currently placed at the fifth spot.

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Who does not want an India-Pakistan ODI World Cup semi-final? We all do, but is it possible after Pakistan’s shambolic show thus far in the competition. Pakistan has won three out of seven games and are currently placed at the fifth spot. While things are not looking up for Pakistan, India are flying high with six out of six thus far and are the team to beat. But yes, Pakistan can still make the semi-final. For that to happen, Pakistan first need to win their remaining two games and then hope New Zealand lose their remaining games. In that kind of a scenario, Pakistan would finish fourth and with India in the top spot – the two teams could meet again.

