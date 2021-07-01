New Delhi: The focus of the cricketing world will soon shift to the Middle East – UAE to be precise when the now-suspended Indian Premier League resumes. Not just that, the remaining 31 matches of the IPL would be followed by the T20 World Cup. Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt reckons the IPL would help players prepare well for the T20 WC as they would get used to the conditions, the pitches, and the environment. Also Read - WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hails MS Dhoni in a Video Shared by BCCI, Says 'He Always Gives Guidance to All Youngsters'

"IPL will also take place before the World Cup, so Indian players will also play there. All the top international players will also be part of the IPL. So, everybody will have a fair idea regarding the kind of pitches, gameplan and average scores; everybody will be accustomed to the conditions. Even if the World Cup had taken place in India, the conditions there are similar to that in Pakistan," Butt said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Butt also pointed out that Pakistan would feel they would be in it with a chance as they have good knowledge about the conditions in UAE. Not only have the national team played a lot of cricket in that part of the world, but even the remaining season of the PSL was also concluded there.