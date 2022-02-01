New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir, who has seen the rise of KL Rahul from close quarters, reckons that the biggest burden for the Lucknow Super Giants’ captain is not going to be the price tag, but to perform. Gambhir said it is the responsibility of the management to keep him in a good headspace. Gambhir also wants the players of the Super Giants to play for Lucknow and not think of making the Indian team.Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Quinton de Kock to Ishan Kishan; Probable List Of Players Mumbai Indians (MI) Might Target As Per Available Slots

“It is for the support staff to make him feel free. The biggest burden will not be the price tag but the pressure to perform. We want players who are honest, want to play for the franchise and who do not think of playing for India in those two months. Playing for India is a by-product. We want performances for Lucknow,” said Gambhir as quoted by NDTV. Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auctions: Gautam Gambhir Reveals Team Strategy, Says Want Players Willing to Play For Franchise Not India

Sanjiv Goenka, who is the owner of the Lucknow franchise said that appointing Rahul as the captain was a no brainer and he was left impressed by his cool and unflappable temperament. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Captain Hardik Pandya Flaunts His New Hairstyle Ahead of Auction Season | SEE PIC

“Appointing KL as captain was no brainer. We approached him and there was a meeting of minds. I am very impressed with his cool approach and unflappable temperament. He is not very expressive and that’s also the way I am,” Goenka added.

“Gautam suggested we go in with an uncapped player. Bishnoi is a wicket-taker and an outstanding fielder. The combination is very good,” he further said.

Meanwhile, the auction is set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12-13. 1214 players will go under the hammer.