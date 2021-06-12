Novak Djokovic came through against familiar rival Rafael Nadal on Friday in the semi-final of the French Open in a game that lasted four hours and 11 minutes. For Djokovic, it was not easy to get the better of Nadal in his preferred surface – but the Serbian did it. As expected, the quality of tennis was top-notch and the game will surely have a place in history. Also Read - Novak Djokovic After Win Over Rafael Nadal in French Open Semi-Final: Best Match I Was Part of at Roland Garros

Following the epic win, Djokovic was hailed by Twitterverse for his stupendous show in the clay court of Roland Garros. Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2021 Semifinals Scores And Updates: Serb Knocks Out Defending Champion

Here is how, not just the fans, but the tennis fraternity lavished praise for the Serbian: Also Read - French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Enters Maiden Grand Slam Final

In awe of what we just witnessed for the past 4 hours @DjokerNole @RafaelNadal forever champs!! — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) June 11, 2021

This golden age of men’s tennis got a little shinier in Paris tonight. It is harder to deepen the impression at this advanced stage but Djokovic & Nadal managed it & now Djokovic is closing in My latest from Roland Garroshttps://t.co/1kQKIGF31J — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 12, 2021

Becomes the first ever player to beat Rafael Nadal twice at Roland Garros…A final against Tsitsipas awaits.

One of the greatest ever on his way to be The Greatest Ever. All Hail King Novak Djokovic!!❣️👑#copied pic.twitter.com/iY2KPDqeE2 — Soumyadip Brahmachari 18 (@Soumyadip2002) June 11, 2021

After the win, Djokovic admitted that this was the best match of his life at Roland Garros considering the quality of it. “[It was] definitely the best match that I was ever part of [at] Roland Garros, and [it was among the] top three matches that I’ve ever played in my entire career,” Djokovic said.

With the 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 win, the World No 1 has set up a date with Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas. The final would be played on Sunday.