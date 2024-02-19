Home

How Mohammad Hafeez CONVICED Babar Azam to Bat at No. 3 For Pakistan

Babar Azam is currently busy in the ongoing Pakistan Super League where he is leading Peshawar Zalmi franchise.

New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricket team director Mohammad Hafeez revealed that it was his advice to Babar Azam to bat at number three for Pakistan. Babar has played on number three in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand.

While playing at number three Babar was among the highest run-getters for Pakistan in the T20I series against the Blackcaps.

While speaking on a local sports channel, Hafeez revealed that he convinced Babar Azam to play at number three.

“It took me about two months to convince Babar Azam that you have to do it for Pakistan and you are not the first one who’s doing it. You are a great player, you are a wonderful player and you are playing great cricket however you have to develop Pakistan team. You and Rizwan are very good players, excellent players but you are not the whole team. We need to develop a team and for that I want you to come at number 3 because you have been playing this role in the ODI cricket for last six years, so it won’t affect you; technically you are very solid,” Hafeez said.

“Thank you very much to him that he accepted this and he played for Pakistan at number 3 which obviously I think is the best way to move,” he further added.

Hafeez was appointed Director – Pakistan men’s cricket team in the aftermath of a disappointing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. The side failed to make it to the semifinals and finished with just four wins. This saw several changes in the Pakistan leadership setup.

PCB has ended Hafeez’s contract following the twin debacles in Australia and New Zealand. Pakistan ended the tour of Australia with a 0-3 result in the Test series while their visit to New Zealand resulted in a 1-4 defeat in the T20I series.

