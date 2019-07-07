Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni: Former India cricketer MS Dhoni turned 38 and it was a huge occasion for his colleagues. With the Indian team in the UK for the ICC Cricket World Cup, Dhoni’s birthday was celebrated at Headingley after India beat Sri Lanka to go top of the points table. Dhoni got good company for his birthday celebrations, as Hardik, Rishabh and Sakshi were there for company. It was Sakshi who took to social platforms and posted the celebration pictures and videos. The visuals would be nothing short of a treat for Dhoni fans.

Here is the slo-mo video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 6, 2019 at 5:56pm PDT

And here are some pictures.

View this post on Instagram Happy Bday ❤️ A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 6, 2019 at 4:18pm PDT

This is adorable as you can see Dhoni carrying little munchkin Ziva on his lap.