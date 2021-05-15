From inspiring youngsters to take to the game to help young cricketers grow, former India skipper MS Dhoni is not just an Indian hero, but he is also an ambassador of the game. Indrani Roy, the latest entrant in the India women squad, has hailed Dhoni for helping her improve her game, especially the wicketkeeping aspect of it. Also Read - WV Raman's Exit, Ramesh Powar's Appointment as Women's Cricket Team Head Coach Surprises Deep Dasgupta

Roy in a recent interview has said that she is looking forward to making the most of the tips that she has received from the CSK skipper.

The Howrah-born cricketer recalled how Dhoni helped her when she met him at a camp in Ranchi. She revealed that it was a long conversation with Dhoni, whom she idolises. Dhoni has suggested Roy to improve her reflexes as a wicketkeeper and her movement in the five-meter radius.

“During a training session in Ranchi sometime last year, I had a long conversation with Mahi Sir about how to improve my game and he had told me that I should ensure that I improve my reflexes and movement in the five-metre radius. For wicketkeepers, that’s a key thing and he advised me that I should try and get better. That actually helped me,” Indrani Roy told Sportstar.

Roy also admitted that every time she plays a game she tries to follow the tips passed by Dhoni.

“Learning a thing or two from a legend like Mahi Sir is a privilege and his advise actually helped me improve my game. Every time I hit the ground, I try to remember his tips,” she added.

The 23-year old, who still does not have her passport, will try to get that done before the team leaves for the United Kingdom.