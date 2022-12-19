How Much Prize Money Will Lionel Messi-Led Argentina Get After Winning the FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi secured his career-best achievement of winning the World Cup as Argentina ended their 36-year draught to clinch football's biggest prize against France at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

How Much Prize Money Will Argentina Get After Winning the FIFA World Cup? (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Lionel Messi secured his career-best achievement of winning the World Cup as Argentina ended their 36-year draught to clinch football’s biggest prize against France at Lusail Stadium on Sunday. This was Argentina’s 3rd World Cup but how much prize money did they get after claiming the top title?

La Albiceleste have got themselves a whooping 42 million dollars USD, which is INR 344 crores.

2022 FIFA World Cup Final has been the best Final so far as 6 goals were scored in the first-half before the match went onto penalties. Kylian Mbappe scored a hard-fought hattrick in a losing cause and Messi pulled off a memorable performance and a brace to bag the Man of the Match award.

Runners-up France received 30 Million USD which is INR 248 crores. Croatia, who bagged the 3rd place in the World Cup, fetched 27 Million USD and Morocco bagged 20 Million USD.

5th-8th place will get 140 crore each, 9-16th place will get 114 crore and the teams who didn’t qualify from the Group Stage, will all get 74 crore each.

The final saw two different aspects of France’s game. In the first half, they were literally passengers while they roared back to match their rivals late in the second half.

It also saw both teams opening the scoring from the penalty spot and both the key man for their respective teams making no mistakes to slam home from the 12-yard distance.

Argentina went into the lead in the 23rd minute through Messi and added a second one through Angel Di Maria to go into half-time leading 2 -0.

The Les Blues bounced back to draw level and fired their first goal adding a second one with Mbappe netting both goals in the 80th and 88th minute. Messi again gave the lead in the first-half of extra-time before Mbappe made it all square again from the spot.

In the penalties, Argentina won the battle of the nerves as they edged out France 4-2 to lift the World Cup.