Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill – pitted as the next big thing in Indian cricket – registered ducks in the ongoing three-day tour game between India A and Australia A on Sunday in Sydney. With the four-match Test series coming up against hosts Australia, the young pair was in line to get games in India skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s absence. Now, things look a little dicey as the management could now look at other options in the top-order during the Test series. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India A vs Australia A Other Test: When And Where to Watch 3-Day Match Between IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

It was a nightmarish start for the tourists after having won the toss. First, it was Gill who perished off the first ball he faced. Michael Neser got the ball to pitch and to be honest, it did not do much as Gill edged it to third slip where Marcus Harris took a dolly. Also Read - AU-A vs IN-A Dream11 Team Prediction Australia A vs India A Other Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Australia A vs India A Match at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney 5.30 AM IST December 6 Sunday

Six balls later, it was Shaw who was dismissed in an identical fashion – the only difference being that he edged it to the wicketkeeper and it was not Neser, but James Pattinson who forced an edge from the young promising batsman. Also Read - AUS vs IND 2nd T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal Could Surpass Jasprit Bumrah's Record For Most Wickets in T20Is in SCG

Here are the couple of wickets that fell early in the piece:

Shubman Gill ✅

Prithvi Shaw ✅ The Aus A side had the perfect start against the Indians in Sydney WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/bz6aBDzoh4 #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/rTV7RDIXIg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2020

With Kohli, Rohit missing, the management must have hoped that Shaw and Gill get among the runs. Now, the management would feel they are in a spot of bother ahead of the red-ball series.

The young duo faced backlash as well on social space after their forgettable show.

At the time of filing the copy, the tourists had lost Hanuma Vihari (15) as well and were reeling at 65 for three. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are in the middle.