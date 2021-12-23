Centurion: Apart from the selection call over playing an extra batter or a bowler would be there, the other concern that would be Virat Kohli’s form. Kohli – who is arguably the best batter of the generation – has been going through a slump recently. Ex-India cricketer Saba Karim reckons coach Rahul Dravid can help Kohli get back to form.Also Read - Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada to Ravi Ashwin vs Quinton de Kock; Key Battles to Watch Out For on Boxing Day Test at Centurion

The ex-India wicketkeeper feels Dravid can tell Kohli how a certain bowler is targetting him and what he should ideally do to counter that. Karim said while speaking on India News, "The advantage with Rahul Dravid is that he can tell Virat how the bowler is targeting him, what the bowler's thinking is. You observe all that while sitting outside as a coach and then you can tell all that to the player who is in the middle."

Karim felt experienced Dravid knows exactly what needs to be told and no one needs to worry about it.

“With the experience Rahul Dravid has, he knows very well what needs to be said and what is not required to be said. When a player has reached that level, he learns a lot on his own and finds solutions according to himself and Rahul Dravid will step in where the solutions are not found. That is why I feel this combination will be good,” he added further.