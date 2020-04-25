Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recalled how current national coach Ravi Shastri’s suggestion to him early on in his career changed everything for him and there was no looking back. Also Read - 'If I See it Again, Would Still Give it Out': Ian Gould Reflects on Giving Sachin Tendulkar LBW Against Pakistan During 2011 WC S/F

During an interaction with former English skipper, Nasser Hussain on "Nasser meets Sachin" episode on Skysports, Tendulkar spoke of how former Pakistan pace duo of Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram troubled him during his debut series.

"Wasim and Waqar were bowling quick, and they were delivering short balls and all sorts of intimidating things they could do. I had never experienced anything like that, so the first outing wasn't a pleasant one," he said.

Tendulkar recalled that Shastri walked up to him and asked him to spend the first thirty minutes in the middle and assured him that things will ease out after that. According to Tendulkar, these are the words that changed his career and outlook towards the game.

”You just look to go out and spend half an hour in the middle and then you will get adjusted to their pace, and everything will fall into place after that”.”

Following the advise worked in favour of Tendulkar, as he scored his maiden fifty. He scored 59 against the pace duo of Akram and Waqar.

“When I was picked to play in the second Test at Faisalabad, the only thing on my mind was, I”m not gonna look at the scoreboard. I will only look at the clock and not worry about scoring runs. I batted for half an hour, and I felt really comfortable and I scored 59 runs in that match and after that things started changing,” he said.