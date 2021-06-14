On Sunday at Roland Garros, World No 1 Novak Djokovic proved why he is considered the Greatest of All Time when he came back after conceding the first two sets to clinch the French Open 2021 title. It was a match for the ages as the top seed was stretched to the limit. With the win, Djokovic bagged his 19th Major and second French Open title. Djokovic edged out an inspired Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 after fighting for more than four hours. Also Read - Novak Djokovic's Special Message For Fans After French Open 2021 Final Win Versus Stefanos Tsitsipas | WATCH VIDEO
The win ensured Djokovic received praise from all quarters for his magnificent effort. Even the cricketers lavished praise on Djokovic, who is quite popular all across the globe.

Straight after his victory over the 22-year-old, Djokovic delivered a special message for his fans, especially from his home country – Serbia. "I would like to send my big regards to all the people in Serbia who have supported me and to everyone who has come out to watch us. It has been an unforgettable few moments for me in my life and my career. I will definitely remember these last 48 hours in my life," the 19-time Grand Slam champion said in an on-court interview.