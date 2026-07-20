How Shardul Thakur’s bat helped Rohit Sharma become India’s first centurion at Lord’s? Find out

Indian opener Rohit Sharma’s century yesterday at Lord’s had a special Mumbai connection as the bat he used to score his first-ever century at the venue was his domestic teammate Shardul Thakur’s willow. Shardul, who made his last appearance for India back in 2025, gave his own bat to Rohit, who reached triple figures for the first time since 25 October, 2025 against Australia.
It was a special one because it was at the Home of Cricket but that couldn’t turn India’s fortunes around as the Shubman Gill-led side suffered a 27-run defeat to confirm their series loss by 2-1.
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