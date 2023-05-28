Home

How to Dismiss Shubman Gill During IPL 2023 Final? Sanjay Manjrekar’s Suggestion to MS Dhoni’s CSK

IPL 2023 Final: Manjrekar also felt Maheesh Theekshana could be a good option against the GT opener.

Shubman Gill celebrates after completing his third IPL ton. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: The biggest worry for MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings side ahead of the IPL 2023 final on Sunday is how to get past Shubman Gill. The young Gujarat Titans has been in ominous form this season, and is also the currently holder of the Orange Cap. How can Dhoni’s side get the prized scalp? Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned Dhoni has to ask his bowlers to keep it straight and not give him width. Manjrekar also felt Maheesh Theekshana could be a good option against the GT opener.

“Get the ball to come back in and push him on the backfoot. Also try and get spin in early against Gill,” Manjrekar on how to dismiss Gill.

“Getting in Theekshana and hoping one straightens and he misses,” Manjrekar on how to get Gill out on ESPNCricinfo.

