Home

Sports

How Virat Kohli Played Massive Role In Indian Tennis Ace Sumit Nagal’s Road To Success – Check Details

How Virat Kohli Played Massive Role In Indian Tennis Ace Sumit Nagal’s Road To Success – Check Details

Sumit Nagal will next face 18-year-old Juncheng Shang from China in the Australian Open 2024 second round, who defeated Mackenzie McDonald of USA.

Sumit Nagal advanced to the second round of Australian Open for the first time. (Image: DC/X)

Melbourne: Sumit Nagal created history by becoming the first Indian to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam when he went past World No. 31 Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in the first round of Australian Open 2024 on Tuesday. But behind Nagal’s success, there is another man who deserves credit too – former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. It was Virat Kohli’s foundation who first lent the 26-year-old from Haryana a helping hand in 2017 when he was left with just six dollars in his pocket.

Trending Now

The road wasn’t easy for Nagal. After he became the sixth Indian to win a junior Wimbledon title in 2015, Nagal had to face many hardships from injuries to financial struggles to off-field issues. But Nagal was determined to make it to the top. And the result is there for everyone to see.

You may like to read

On Tuesday, Nagal won 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 to enter the second round at the Australian Open – the second time he had cleared the first round in a Grand Slam and a first at AO. Nagal’s other Grand Slam main draw appearances were in 2019 and 2020 UP Open and 2021 Australian Open.

“Virat Kohli’s foundation has been supporting me since 2017. I haven’t been performing well for the last two years and was facing a financial crisis. If I didn’t have Virat Kohli supporting me, I don’t know what I would have done,” Nagal said to Bombay Times.

What a moment! 👏 Sumit Nagal becomes the first Indian to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam since Ramesh Krishnan at the Australian Open in 1989. #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/x5tlYOKGt1 — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) January 16, 2024

“Early this year (in 2019), when I was flying from Canada to Germany after a tournament, I had six dollars in my wallet… just six dollars after the help that I have been getting, so imagine what a mess I must have been before.

“But I survived, and things are getting better. If people fund athletes, it will only help the sport flourish in the country. I am fortunate to get that support from Virat,” added Nagal. The Indian will next face 18-year-old Juncheng Shang from China, who defeated Mackenzie McDonald of USA. Notably, Shang is ranked 142 in the ATP Rankings.

If all goes well, Nagal might face second seeded and world no.2 Carlos Alcaraz in the third round. Meanwhile, in 2021 Australian Open, Nagal lost to Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis in the opening round. Nagal’s only appearance in a Grand Slam second round was in 2020 US Open against Dominic Thiem.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.