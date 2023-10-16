Home

How Virat Kohli’s Popularity Played A Big Role In Cricket’s Inclusion At 2028 Los Angeles Olympics? Explained

Virat Kohli's popularity was one of the topics that got discussed highly during the IOC session in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli is currently playing in the ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli might not be playing cricket when the sport will be played at the 2028 Olympics but the former India captain played a huge role in its inclusion at the Los Angeles Games. Cricket was on Monday formally included in the programme for the 2028 LA Olympics, delivering a massive boost to the game’s global ambitions. Besides cricket, which will be played in the T20 format, the other sports approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during its 141st session, were squash, baseball/softball, lacrosse and flag football.

Italy’s Olympic champion shooter and sports director at LA28, Niccolo Campriani, referred to Indian superstar Virat Kohli’s popularity while making the pitch to the IOC. “My friend here Virat (Kohli) is the third-most followed athlete in the world with 340 million followers on social media. That is more than Le Bron James, Tom Brady and Tiger Woods combined.

“This is the ultimate win-win-win for the LA28, the IOC and cricket community as cricket will be showcased on a global stage to grow beyond the traditional cricket countries,” the Italian said. IOC president Thomas Bach announced cricket’s inclusion along with other sports after the recommendation of the Executive Board was put to vote through raise of hands.

The proposal to include the five sports recommended by LA28 Organising Committee was opposed by only two of the 99 IOC members. The massive following of cricket in India, the world’s most populous nation, and the BCCI supporting the ICC in its Olympic bid also went a long way in securing a spot in the LA28 programme.

Los Angeles Olympic organizer talking about Virat Kohli – The Brand 🐐 – The Global icon…!!!!!pic.twitter.com/l9KtZaXy0a — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 16, 2023

It was only in 2021 that the BCCI changed its stance to back the game’s inclusion in the Summer Games after years of opposition fearing a threat to its autonomy. To add to that, the inaugural Major League Cricket and the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies also played a part in IOC approving the sport at LA 2028.

Cricket has been played in the Olympics only once before, in Paris in 1900, when England defeated France. The value of the IOC broadcast deal in India is likely to go up substantially following the announcement.

