Home

Sports

How Will Rohit Sharma-Led India Spend 9-Day Break Until 3rd Test in Rajkot?

How Will Rohit Sharma-Led India Spend 9-Day Break Until 3rd Test in Rajkot?

Admitting that he had a word with India coach Rahul Dravid, McCullum revealed that the players of the Indian team would be heading back home for the break before the Rajkot Test.

Indian Test Team (Photo credit-IANS)

Rajkot: After the win by 106 runs at Vizag, India have levelled the five-match Test series against England. Now, with the third Test at Rajkot nine days away, what is the Indian team upto? We know for a fact that the English team has gone to Abu Dhabi on the short break. After the Test at Vizag, England coach Brendon McCullum revealed that the team would be travelling to Abu Dhabi on a break before they head back to India for the third Test at Rajkot.

Trending Now

In fact, McCullum also revealed what the plans are for the Indian team. Admitting that he had a word with India coach Rahul Dravid, McCullum revealed that the players of the Indian team would be heading back home for the break before the Rajkot Test.

You may like to read

“I was talking to Rahul Dravid [the India coach] and he mentioned all his boys are shooting home as well,” the former New Zealand cricketer said. “Home for us a little way away so we chose Abu Dhabi and we are going to enjoy the families. Then when we get to Rajkot, we drop the shoulder and go hard.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.