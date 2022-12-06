Hrishikesh Kanitkar Appointed As Batting Coach For India Women’s Team, New Role For Ramesh Powar

Former India cricketer Hrishikesh Kanitkar was appointed as the batting coach of the India Women's Team while Ramesh Powar will shift his focus back to men's cricket as he joins VVS Laxman at the National Cricket Academy.

Hrishikesh Kanitkar has been appointed as the batting coach of the India women's team (BCCI)

New Delhi: Hrishikesh Kanitkar was appointed as the batting coach of the India women’s cricket team on Tuesday while Ramesh Powar, former head coach of the senior women’s team will join VVS Laxman, who is heading the National Cricket Academy. Powar will switch to men’s cricket as part of the restructuring module of the BCCI.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the appointment of Mr. Hrishikesh Kanitkar as the Batting Coach of the Senior Women’s cricket team. Mr. Kanitkar will join the team from the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia starting 9th December in Mumbai,” a BCCI release said.

“Mr. Ramesh Powar, former Head Coach of the senior women’s team will join Mr. VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, National Cricket Academy and will switch to Men’s cricket as part of the restructuring module of the BCCI,” the release further added.

“It is an honour to be appointed as the new Batting Coach of the Senior Women’s team. I see tremendous prospects in this team and we have a good mix of youth and experience. I believe this team is ready for the challenge ahead. We have a few marquee events coming up and it is going to be exciting for the team and myself as batting coach,” said Kanitkar on his appointment.

“I have had an enriching experience in my stint as Head Coach of the senior women’s team. Over the years I have worked closely with some of the stalwarts of the game and upcoming talents of the country. With my new role at the NCA, I will be looking to take forward my experience over the years to help build talent for the future. I look forward to working in tandem with Mr. VVS Laxman for the further development of the game and bench strength,” Powar said on his new role.

“With Mr. Ramesh Powar coming on-board (as a spin bowling coach), we are sure he will bring his expertise and experience to the National Cricket Academy. Having worked in domestic, age-group cricket and the international circuit, I am sure he will play an active role in the betterment of the game. I look forward to working with him in his new role at the NCA,” said Laxman on Powar’s new role.