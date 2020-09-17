Former India captain-turned-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is known for his wits. The Kolkata-born gave a glimpse of that to his fans once again when he was on Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia’s show ‘No Filter Neha’. The moment came when the actress asked the BCCI president whom would he like to see play in his biopic. The question probably surprised Ganguly – who is often dealing or speaking on topics related to cricket – who looked a little puzzled and that is when the presenter suggested actor Hrithik Roshan. Also Read - Mayanti Langer: Who is Filling up For Star Anchor in IPL 2020 in UAE?

Ganguly – who seemed to be at his wittiest best – said Hrithik would first need to have a body like me.

"But he's got to get a body like me, first. Lot of people would say the way Hrithik's body is, how good-looking he is, and how muscular he is, people would say 'Aree, you'll have to get a body like Hrithik'. But, Hrithik will have to get a body like me before he starts," Ganguly said on No Filter Neha.

A couple of days back, Ganguly arrived in UAE for the upcoming season of the IPL, just to see the functioning of things.

After landing on UAE, Ganguly visited the Sharjah stadium and felt nostalgic.

Meanwhile, IPL 13 starts from September 19 and the tournament opener would be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings and it promises to be a cracker.