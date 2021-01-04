Dream11 Team Prediction

HRN-W vs KNI-W Women’s India Nippon Cup 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Herons Sports vs Kini RR Sports at Bengaluru 9:45 AM IST January 5 Tuesday:

The third match will be played between Herons Sports and Kini RR Sports on Tuesday at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bengaluru.

The Women’s India Nippon Cup 2021 will see four teams compete in the tournament which starts from January 4-12 and is organised to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Falcon Sports Club. Big names like Jemimah Rodrigues and Veda Krishnamurthy will be in action. The India players were last seen in the Women’s T20 Challenge in November, an exhibition event held during the IPL play-offs which marked their return to the game following a seven-month break.

TOSS: The third match toss between Herons Sports and Kini RR Sports will take place at 9:15 AM (IST) – January 5, Tuesday.

Time: 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bengaluru.

HRN-W vs KNI-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Nuzhat Parween (vc)

Batters – Punam Raut, Roshni Kiran, Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Sathish

All-Rounders – Minu Mani

Bowlers – Prathyusha Challuru, Arundhati Reddy, S Akshaya, Monica Patel, Radha Yadav

SQUADS

Heron Sports

Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya, Harshitha Shekar, Pooja Dhananjay, Anjali Raman, Pushpa Kiresur, Pooja D R, Rakshitha Nayaka, Sanjana Raj

Kini RR Sports

Prathyusha Challuru (c), Arundhati Reddy, Chandu V Ram, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Punam Raut, Radha Yadav, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Sowmya Gowda, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Pragna Kishore Babu, Sowmya Verma, Architha Bhandary, Mithila Vinod, Disha Mohan, Debasmita Dutta, Shloka Kishore Babu, Tejaswani B G

