A top Badminton Association of India (BAI) official has reportedly claimed that the reason behind HS Prannoy being ignored for this year's Arjuna Award nomination on disciplinary grounds.

Prannoy lashed out at the selection criteria of nominating athletes for national sports awards after BAI announced it has recommended men's singles shuttler Sameer Verma and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty for the Arjuna Awards.

"In this case HS Prannoy was not considered for the award on disciplinary grounds and some of the key instances where his behaviour was questionable," the BAI official was quoted as saying by The Times of India on Friday.

Prannoy had accused BAI of ‘step-motherly treatment’ while indicating someone with lesser achievements in the recent past has been shortlisted while gold medals in CWG and Asian Championships events have been ignored.

“I have no problem with Sameer being recommended for the awards,” Prannoy was quoted as saying by TOI. “My only question is that why didn’t BAI recommend me. They could have recommended me as a fourth person with Satwik, Chirag and Sameer but even that too didn’t happen.”

On Tuesday, after made the names public, former world No. 8 Prannoy had tweeted, “#arjunaawards Same old story. Guy who has Medals in Cwg and Asian Championships not even recommended by Association. And guy who was not there on any of these major events recommended #waah HandshakeClapping hands sign #thiscountryisajoke.”

Last year also he had expressed his disappointment for being not nominated for Arjuna Award.