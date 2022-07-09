Malaysia Masters 2022

India’s HS Prannoy will lock horns against Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus in Malaysia Masters 2022. Prannoy is the lone Indian left in the tournament after PV Sindhu loses in the quarterfinals against Tai Tzu Ying. Prannoy who is in search of his first BWF title in five years defeated Tsuneyama 25-23, 22-20 in the 60-minute men’s singles nail-biting quarterfinal clash. Now, he will be facing Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka-long to book a spot in the final in Kuala Lumpur. The semi-final clash will kickstart at 1 PM IST.Also Read - Highlights HS Prannoy vs Kanta Tsuneyama, Malaysian Masters Q/F Score: Prannoy Storms Into Semis With Straight Set Wins Over Tsuneyama

The Indian shuttler, ranked 19th, saved a game point in the opener and two game points after the change of ends against the world No 14 Japanese to script an impressive comeback. The 29-year-old Prannoy, India’s only remaining challenge at the meet, will now take on world No. 13 Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong for a place in Sunday’s final.

Here are the Live Updates of HS Prannoy vs NG Ka Long Angus Malaysia Masters Semi-Final Match 2022

Live Updates

  • 3:26 PM IST

    AS IT HAPPENED | Malaysia Masters S/F: An entertaining Game 3 and a good fightback from Prannoy towards the backend but the 8th seed wins 17-21, 21-9, 21-17.

  • 3:17 PM IST

    LIVE | Prannoy vs Angus, Malaysia Masters S/F: We are into the last bit of the contest after an hour. What a game it has been, Prannoy still in it, but is trailing. LIVE | IND 16-18 HKG

  • 3:07 PM IST

    Back to level, this is surely going down to the wire. What a contest.

  • 3:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Prannoy vs Angus, Malaysia Masters S/F: Prannoy has a slender lead here as we reach the midway point of the game. This could be a crucial lead. He has the momentum on his side here. LIVE | IND 9-6 HKG

  • 2:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Prannoy vs Angus, Malaysia Masters S/F: While Angus has the momentum on his side, it is important for both players to get an early lead in the decider. LIVE | IND 3-3 HKG

  • 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Prannoy vs Angus, Malaysia Masters S/F: Angus takes the second game and that means we have a decider in our hands. This was expected, both players having a refreshment. All eyes on the decider.

  • 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Prannoy vs Angus, Malaysia Masters S/F: Angus is cruising. The way Prannoy is playing is not getting him anywhere. He has surprisingly lost his rhythm and momentum. LIVE | IND 8-18 HKG

  • 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE | Prannoy vs Angus, Malaysia Masters S/F: The player from Hong Kong is trying all kinds of things trying to break Prannoy’s concentration, and at the moment it seems to be working. LIVE | IND 5-12 HKG

  • 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Prannoy vs Angus, Malaysia Masters S/F: A good start in the second game would be important. For Prannoy, he is well-warmed up by now. He has a final at stake. Can he make it?

  • 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE | Prannoy vs Angus, Malaysia Masters S/F: From long rallies to super deceptions, the first game had it all. This match is surely getting into the third game. Prannoy wins opening game. LIVE | IND 21-17 HKG