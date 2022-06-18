Jakarta, Indonesia: Ace shuttler H. S. Prannoy kept India’s hopes alive at the Indonesia Open 2022 by reaching the men’s singles semi-finals with a convincing win over Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in the quarter-finals at the Istoria Stadium on Friday. Prannoy, the only Indian still alive in the BWF Super 1000 event, beat Gemke 21-14, 21-12, to set up a semi-final clash against China’s Zhao Junpeng, who beat Hong Kong shuttler Cheuk Yiu Lee in his final-eight clash. Going into the tie, both players had two victories each in their previous head-to-head meetings. India’s top draws like P. V. Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth had earlier made first-round exits from the Indonesia Open 2022. A win today for Prannoy will take him to the summit clash of his first BWF 1000 tournamentAlso Read - Indonesia Open: HS Prannoy Advances To Quarterfinals After Beating Angus NG Ka Long

Here are the details of When and Where to Watch HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jung Peng Semi-Final Match. Also Read - Olympic Medal Prospect Lakshya Sen To Train With World No. 1 Victor Axelson

Where can you watch HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jung Peng Semi-Final Match on TV?

You can watch HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jung Peng Semi-Final match on Sports 18 TV channel. Also Read - We Knew We Had The Ability To Get A Medal, Says HS Prannoy

Where can you watch HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jung Peng Semi-Final Match online?

You can watch HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jung Peng Semi-Final match online on Voot.

When Will HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jung Peng Semi-Final Match in India?

The HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jung Peng Semi-Final match will kick-start at 3:50 PM IST.

Where is HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jung Peng Semi-Final Match being played?

The HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jung Peng Semi-Final match will be played at Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta.