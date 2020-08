HSC vs KCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Helsingborg Sports Club vs Karlskrona Cricket Club, 8th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's HSC vs KCC at Limhamnsfaltet:

The first day of the league ended with Malmohus and Karlskrona winning both of their matches to occupy the top-two slots respectively in the Group A standings. Malmo Kings won one of their two matches to be third while Evergreen and Helsinborg lost both their contests to be placed fourth and fifth respectively.

European Cricket Series continues its run with the ECS T10-Malmo getting underway from August 3 in Malmo. A total of ten teams are taking part in the event with 25 matches across five days. The teams have been divided into two groups – A and B. Group A comprises Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club. Group B will include Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cricket Club.

All the matches will be played at Limhamnsfaltet in Malmo (Sweden).

Toss: The toss between Helsingborg Sports Club and Karlskrona Cricket Club will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet



HSC vs KCC My Dream11 Team

A Singh (captain), G Swaroop (vice-captain), R Kishan, S Sharma, S Jayaraman, P Ramakrishnan, S Gour, S Kohri, R Saproo, S Shetty, P Behera

HSC vs KCC Squads

Helsingborg Sports Club: Rohit Saproo, Arulpraksh Madhu, Madhan Prabu Raman, Pramod Chandrasekaraiah, Satish Kunjir, Phani Pramod Kompella, Abinash Panda, Sahil Rathod, Aravind Chandrasekaran, Sachin Shetty, Prasanjit Behera, Santosh Marathe, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Sadashiv Gour, Satish Kohri, Davinder Singh

Karlskrona Cricket Club: Sudharma Srinivasan Damarla, Pankaj Kaul, Naeem Ullah Khan, Rizwan Baig, Ahsan Mehmood, Arif Zaidi, Nasir Khan, Hamza Iqbal, Kashan Khan, Fashahid Shah, Muhammad Asif, Zubair Abbas, Maqoos Badar, Chandan Khatri, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Ghazzal Mehdi, Imran Hussain, Junaid Azam, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi

