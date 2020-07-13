HSG vs ALM Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Hisingen CC vs Almhult CC, Match 4, ECS T10 Gothenburg – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's HSG vs WZC in Kviberg: The fourth match of the ongoing European Cricket Series in Gothenberg will be played between Hisingen CC and Almhult CC at 7:30 pm (IST).

The Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg is the latest tournament in the ongoing ECS in Sweden. This is the second such event being held in Sweden after the Stockholm series. Seven teams will take part during the five-day affair with Friday being finals day. The league starts from July 13 and will end on July 17 when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played. The seven participating teams are Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC.

All matches will be played at Kviberg in Gothenburg.

Toss: The toss between Hisingen CC and Almhult CC will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg



HSG vs ALM My Dream11 Team

Imran Sabawoon (captain), Fareed Mohammed (vice-captain), Aritra Nag, Dinesh Adhikari, Sardar Sahak, Muqadar Saleem, Mohit Dhir, Tafheem Masoodi, Raza Muradi, Shakil Arshad, Sher Rahman

HSG vs ALM Squads

Hisingen CC: Mohit Dhir, Muqadar Saleem, Aritra Nag, Praveen Kumar, Tafheem Masoodi, Fareed Mohammed, Bharat Konka, Amit Jain, Yeswanth Tanneru, Chaitanya Kilari, Gokul Seenivasan, Justine Selvaraj, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Umais Ahmed, Bhawanjot Grewal, M Wasi Alam, Rajeev, Gourav Aggarwal, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Shankar Padmanabhan

Almhult CC: Raza Muradi, Rahul Ganju, Imran Sabawoon, Sabawoon Sherzad, Sardar Sahak, Dinesh Adhikari, Sher Rahman, Abdul Sayed, Shakil Arshad, Sidharth Rana, Junaid Khan, Ankith Shah, Ranjan Samal, Dawood Aziz, Hamayun BabaKhan, Afzal Ibrahimkhail, Zaheer Qarebullah, Vimal Palwankar, Cameron Crowley, Vikas Mittal, Shiva Thever, Arfat Tahir, Samiulhaq Gujer, Ayaz Hussain, Asif Meer, Inderpal Singh

