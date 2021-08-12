HSG vs GOC Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Malmo

Hisingens CC vs Goteborg City Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malmo- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's HSG vs GOC at Landskrona Cricket Club: In match no. 40 ECS T10 Malmo tournament, Goteborg City will take on Hisingens CC at the Landskrona Cricket Club on Thursday. The ECS T10 Malmo HSG vs GOC match will start at 6 PM IST – August 12. Goteborg City have won five and lost one game out of the six matches they have played so far in the T10 tournament. On the other hand, Hisingen have lost all of their six matches are lying at the bottom of the table.

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Stockholm.

HSG vs GOC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Umar Usman

Batsmen – Abdul Ismail, Rakesh Maurani Srikanth, Abu Zar

All-rounders – Gokul Seenivasan (VC), Nijamudeen Shahul Hameed, Mahib Shahin (C), Rahim Safi

Bowlers – Sriram Sridhar, Asghar Khan, Hasibur Rahman

HSG vs GOC Probable Playing XIs

Hisingens CC: Gokul Seenivasan (C), Abhinav Kamma, Sriram Sridhar, Sudheer Kavala (wk), Teja Darisipudi, Nijamudeen Hameed, Rakesh Srikanth, Abdul Ismail, Raja Mavuduru, Mohammed Mubarak Ali, Rajeev Swain.

Goteborg City: Abu Zar (C/wk), Danyal Siddiqui, Dharmendra Challapalli, Hasibur Rahman, Asghar Khan, Mahib Shahin, Mohammad Rahat, Rahim Safi, Sachin Patkar, Vikas Dixit, Rejin Balachandran.

HSG vs GOC Squads

Hisingens CC: Gokul Seenivasan (C), Abhinav Kamma, Sriram Sridhar, Srikannan Selvaraj, Joracin John, Sudheer Kavala, Teja Darisipudi, Chaitanya Kilari, Sri VakkaGOCka(wk), Raja Mavuduru, Mohammed Mubarak Ali, Naresh Reddy, Shashan Singh, Abdul Islam.

Goteborg City: Abu Zar (C/wk), Danyal Siddiqui, Dharmendra Challapalli, Hasibur Rahman, Asghar Khan, Mahib Shahin, Mohammad Rahat, Rahim Safi, Sachin Patkar, Vikas Dixit, Rejin Balachandran, Aslam adnan, Shehzad Aslam, Dinesh Raju.

