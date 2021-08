HSG vs LAN Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Malmo

Hisingens CC vs Landskrona CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malmo- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's HSG vs LAN at Landskrona Cricket Club: In match no.32 ECS T10 Malmo tournament, Landskrona CC will take on Hisingens CC at the Landskrona Cricket Club on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Malmo HSG vs LAN match will start at 6 PM IST – August 10. Both the teams have not got an ideal start to the tournament and would be looking to start afresh. Landskrona have won only one match and lost three games out of the four they had played so far. They are ranked at the fourth position in the ECS T10 Malmo table. On the other hand, Hisingens have lost both of their matches and are placed at the bottom.

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Stockholm.

HSG vs LAN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Nadeem Tariq Khan

Batsmen – Srikannan Selvaraj, Saghar Muhammad Hanif, Tuseef Walayat

All-rounders – Chaitanya Kilari, Gokul Seenivasan (VC), Imran Razzaq Kiyani (C), Rameez Abdulghani Dalvi

Bowlers – Raja Mavuduru, Sriram Sridhar, Amritanshu Singh

HSG vs LAN Probable Playing XIs

Hisingens CC: Gokul Seenivasan (C), Abhinav Kamma, Sriram Sridhar, Srikannan Selvaraj, Joracin John, Sudheer Kavala, Teja Darisipudi, Chaitanya Kilari, Sri Vakkalanka (wk), Raja Mavuduru, Mohammed Mubarak Ali.

Landskrona CC: Nadeem Khan(wk), Rameez Dalvi, Tuseef Walayat, Saghar Hanif (C), Amritanshu Singh, Aniket Kharade, Imran Kiyani, Sushant Devata, Javid Khan, Deepak Nayak, Nishant Raj.

HSG vs LAN Squads

Hisingens CC: Gokul Seenivasan (C), Abhinav Kamma, Sriram Sridhar, Srikannan Selvaraj, Joracin John, Sudheer Kavala, Teja Darisipudi, Chaitanya Kilari, Sri Vakkalanka(wk), Raja Mavuduru, Mohammed Mubarak Ali, Naresh Reddy, Shashan Singh, Abdul Islam.

Landskrona CC: Nadeem Khan (wk), Rameez Dalvi, Tuseef Walayat, Saghar Hanif (C), Amritanshu Singh, Aniket Kharade, Imran Kiyani, Sushant Devata, Javid Khan, Deepak Nayak, Nishant Raj, Palash Jha, Mayank Chauhan, Austin Moses.

