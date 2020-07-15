HSG vs LKP Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC, Match 12, ECS T10 Gothenburg – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's HSG vs LKP in Kviberg: The 12th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series in Gothenberg will be played between Hisingen CC and Linkoping CC at 6:30 pm (IST).

Day 2 Results

#Hisingen CC (50/6) lost to Seaside CC (51/3) by 7 wickets

#Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC (Match Abandoned)

#Seaside CC (51/3) beat Hisingen CC (50/6) by 7 wickets

#Jonkoping CA (110/3) beat Hisingen CC (64/6) by 46 runs

#Watan Zalmi CC (76/6) lost to Seaside CC (78/1) by 9 wickets

The Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg is the latest tournament in the ongoing ECS in Sweden. This is the second such event being held in Sweden after the Stockholm series. Seven teams will take part during the five-day affair with Friday being finals day. The league starts from July 13 and will end on July 17 when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played. The seven participating teams are Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC.

All matches will be played at Kviberg in Gothenburg.

Toss: The toss between Hisingen CC and Linkoping CC will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg



HSG vs LKP My Dream11 Team

Muqadar Saleem (captain), Chaitanya Kilari (vice-captain), Ankit Naik, Aritra Nag, Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Fareed Mohammed, Praveen Kumar, Amit Jain

HSG vs LKP Squads

Hisingen CC: Chaitanya Kilari, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Umais Ahmed, M Wasi Alam, Muqadar Saleem, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Praveen Kumar, Amit Jain, Shankar Padmanabhan, Tafheem Masoodi, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Gokul Seenivasan, Justine Selvaraj, Gourav Aggarwal, Bharat Konka, Mohit Dhir, Bhawanjot Grewal, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran

Linkoping CC: Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Aamir Mushtaq, Adeel Shah, Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Imran Khan, Rana Naveed, Sibbir Siddique, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez, Kishore Srinivas

