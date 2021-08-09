HSG vs LND Dream11 Team Prediction

HSG vs LND Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malmo: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Playing XIs For Hinsingens vs Lund Today's T10 Match at Landskrona Club at 4 PM, 6 PM IST August 9 Monday.

Hinsingens will face Lund in the 27th Match of the ECS T10 Malmo. Lund is making their debut in ECS T10 in the ongoing edition. They are currently in second place in the Group B points table as they have won one match whereas one game ended in no result. On the other hand, Hinsingens didn't have a great run in the previous season of ECS T10 as they could only win a solitary match in ECS T10 Gothenburg and they will be determined to turn the tables this season.

Hinsingens vs Lund Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malmo – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of HSG vs LND, ECS T10 Malmo, Hinsingens Dream11 Team Player List, Lund Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Hinsingens vs Lund, Fantasy Cricket Tips Hinsingens vs Lund ECS T10 Malmo, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Malmo.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malmo toss between Hinsingens vs Lund will take place at 3:30 PM and 5:30 PM IST – August 9.

Time: 4 and 6 PM IST.

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Stockholm.

HSG vs LND My Dream11 Team

WICKET-KEEPERS: H Virk

BATSMEN: S Mathisekaran, M Javed, KS Bharaj (Vice-captain), A Ismail

ALL-ROUNDERS: C Kilari (Captain), D Dash, A Ali

BOWLERS: RR Swain, I Singh, W U Hasan

HSG vs LND Probable Playing XIs

HSG Likely Playing 11 Joracin John, Chaitanya Kilari, Rajeev Swain, Sriram Sridhar, Shankar Padmanabhan, Abhinav Kamma, Sudheer Kavala, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Srikannan Selvaraj, Gokul Seenivasan, Janardhana Kakarla

LND Likely Playing 11 Praveen Papareddy, Inder Singh, Puneeth Shivarudrappa, Javed Mohamad, Shashank Bhanuprakash, Debarchan Dash, Usman Zia, Wahab Hassan, Ashfaq Ali, Hardeep Virk, Oktai Gholami

HSG vs LND Squads

Hinsingens Abdul Ismail, Joracin John, Nijamudeen Hameed, Raja Mavuduru, Rajeev Swain, Rakesh Srikanth, Srikannan Selvaraj, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Teja Darisipudi, Abhinav Kamma, Chaitanya Kilari, Gokul Seenivasan, Naresh Reddy, Shashan Singh, Sriram Sridhar, Shankar Padmanabhan, Sri Vakkalanka, Janardhana Kakarla, Mohammed Mubarak Ali, Sudheer Kavala

Lund: Javed Mohammad, Sunny Beerla, Usman Zia, Wahab Hassan, Puneeth Shivarudrappa, Revanth Thiruvallur, Shashank Bhanuprakash, Priyesh Ranjan, Liji George, Praveen Papareddy, Fainaz Inamdeen, Farhad Hemat, Inder Singh, Nabeel Sayed, Ovais Syed, Ali Ihsan, Ashfar Ali, Chinthan Rai, Debarchan Dash, Jerome Jeevanandham, Happy Singh, Oktai Gholami

