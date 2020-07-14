HSG vs SSD Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Hisingen CC v Seaside CC, Match 7, ECS T10 Gothenburg – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s HSG vs SSD in Kviberg: The seventh match of the ongoing European Cricket Series in Gothenberg will be played between Hisingen CC and Seaside CC at 5:30 pm (IST). Also Read - JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC Match 6 in Kviberg at 3:30 PM IST Tuesday July 14

Day 1 Results Also Read - SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA Match 5 in Kviberg at 1:30 PM IST Tuesday July 14

#Seaside CC (103/4) beat Almhult CC (101/5) by 6 wickets Also Read - LAG vs PT Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Soccer 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Football Match, Predicted XIs at Dignity Health Sports Park 8 AM IST

#Watan Zalmi (73/4) beat Almhult CC (70) by 6 wickets

#Watan Zalmi (74/9) beat Hisingen CC (61/5) by 13 runs

#Hisingen CC (80/4) beat Almhult CC (79/5) by 6 wickets

The Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg is the latest tournament in the ongoing ECS in Sweden. This is the second such event being held in Sweden after the Stockholm series. Seven teams will take part during the five-day affair with Friday being finals day. The league starts from July 13 and will end on July 17 when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played. The seven participating teams are Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC.

All matches will be played at Kviberg in Gothenburg.

Toss: The toss between Hisingen CC and Seaside CC will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg



HSG vs SSD My Dream11 Team

Muqadar Saleem (captain), Mokhtar Ghulami (vice-captain), Mohit Dhir, Harinder Koranga, Rubal Pathak, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Chaitanya Kilari, Usman Sarwar, Amit Jain, Afran Arif, Ashiq Hussain

HSG vs SSD Squads

Hisingen CC: Bharat Konka, Muqadar Saleem, Aritra Nag, Praveen Kumar, Tafheem Masoodi, Amit Jain, Fareed Mohammed, Yeswanth Tanneru, Shankar Padmanabhan, Gokul Seenivasan, Justine Selvaraj, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Umais Ahmed, Bhawanjot Grewal, M Wasi Alam, Mohit Dhir, Rajeev, Gourav Aggarwal, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Chaitanya Kilari

Seaside CC: Zawar Hussain, Ammar Zafar, Rubal Pathak, Arfan Arif, Umair Chaudary, Mokhtar Ghulami, Usman Sarwar, Harinder Koranga, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ibrahim Khan, Shreyas Murthy, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Babar Farooq

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HSG Dream11 Team/ SSD Dream11 Team/ Hisingen CC Dream11 Team/ Seaside CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.