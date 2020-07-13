HSG vs WZC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Hisingen CC vs Watan Zalmi CC, Match 3, ECS T10 Gothenburg – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's HSG vs WZC in Kviberg: The third match of the ongoing European Cricket Series in Gothenberg will be played between Hisingen CC and Watan Zalmi CC at 5:30 pm (IST).

The Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg is the latest tournament in the ongoing ECS in Sweden. This is the second such event being held in Sweden after the Stockholm series. Seven teams will take part during the five-day affair with Friday being finals day. The league starts from July 13 and will end on July 17 when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played. The seven participating teams are Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC.

All matches will be played at Kviberg in Gothenburg.

Toss: The toss between Hisingen CC and Watan Zalmi CC will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg



HSG vs WZC My Dream11 Team

MD Nabil (captain), Fareed Mohammed (vice-captain), Rimon Chandra Saha, Waissullah Safi, Muqadar Saleem, Aritra Nag, Mohit Dhir, S.Abdul Haq, Niaz Mohammad, Tafheem Masoodi, Sabaun Shirzad

HSG vs WZC Squads

Hisingen CC: Mohit Dhir, Muqadar Saleem, Aritra Nag, Praveen Kumar, Tafheem Masoodi, Fareed Mohammed, Bharat Konka, Amit Jain, Yeswanth Tanneru, Chaitanya Kilari, Gokul Seenivasan, Justine Selvaraj, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Umais Ahmed, Bhawanjot Grewal, M Wasi Alam, Rajeev, Gourav Aggarwal, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Shankar Padmanabhan

Watan Zalmi CC: Taimur Khan, MD Nabil, Rimon Chandra Saha, Waleed Ilyas, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Eywazollah Raisi, Muhibullah Kharoti, Hamad Ahmed, Mohammad Askari, Qandeel Abbas, Muhammad Taj, Niaz Mohammad, S.Abdul Haq, Abid Khan, Sabaun Shirzad

