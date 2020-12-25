Dream11 Tips And Prediction UAE Gulf League

Hatta vs Al-Sharjah Dream11 Team Prediction UAE Gulf League – Football Tips For Today's Football Match HTA vs SHJ at Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium: In Round 11 of UAE Gulf League, Hatta will face off Al-Sharjah in their upcoming match tonight. Third-placed Hatta take on fifth-placed Al-Sharjah in what is expected to be an interesting encounter of UAE Gulf League. The UAE Gulf League HTA vs SHJ match will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST. Sharjah are currently sitting on top of the table after registering 23 points. Their league record for the ongoing season reflects – seven wins, two draws, and a single loss in 10 league matches. The 2019-20 Super Cup winners have averaged 2 goals per game having scored 20 in 10 league games. Hatta, on the other hand, managed to register only a single point in 10 league games as they sit at the bottom of the tally. Lying at the 14th position in Arabian Gulf League table, Hatta will look at the match as an opportunity to gather some points and aim to get out of the relegation zone as soon as possible.

Kick-Off Time: The UAE Gulf League match between Hatta and Al-Sharjah will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium.

HTA vs SHJ My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- A. Al-Hosani

Defenders- S. S. Salem, H.A. Badwawi , S. Abdulrahman, A.K. Juma

Midfielders- K. Londono, V. Koeman, O. Shukurov

Forwards- S. Jassim, Welliton (VC), M. Musonda (C)

Hatta (HTA) – Key Players

Ahmed Mahmoud

Hamad Al Badwawi

Saeed Suleiman Salem

Vladimir Koman

Mwape Musonda

Al-Sharjah (SHJ) – Key Players

Shahin Abdulrahman

Otabek Shukurov

Igor Coronado

Caio

Welliton

HTA vs SHJ Probable Playing XIs

Hatta: Ahmed Mahmoud, Hamad Al Badwawi, Saeed Suleiman Salem, Vladimir Koman, Mwape Musonda, Abdullah Khamis Juma, Kevin Londoño, Rashid Mubarak, Omar Saeed, Al Hussain Saleh, Saeed Jassim,

Al-Sharjah: Shahin Abdulrahman, Otabek Shukurov, Igor Coronado, Caio, Welliton, Marcus Meloni, Abdelaziz Salim Ali, Gustavo Alemão, Hamad Jasim, Salem Saleh, L Pereira.

HTA vs SHJ SQUADS

Hatta (HTA): Mwape Musonda, Seifeldin Samy, Saeed Jassim, Rashid Mubarak, Victor Nwaneri, Jonatas Santos, Essa Obaid Hassan Hirok, Yunus Abdulla, Abdulla Malalla, Mohamad Ahmad, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Abdulla Zeail, Adel Mohammad, Ahmed Saeed Khalfan, Obaid Eid Obaid, Suud Mohamed, Saif Salem, Vladimir Koman, Willian Farias, Kevin Londoño, Brian Ramírez, Mohamed Mahious, Abdulla Mohammad Kazim, Maher Jassim, Waleed Hassan, Humaid Abbas, Abdullah Alseiari, Mohamad Al Ahmad, Ahmed Moosa, Abdulla Ali, Lahej Saleh, Khalaf Al Hosani, Hamad Al Marzooqi, Hamad Ibrahim, Abdullah Abdulqader, Mohammed Talib, Omar Saeed, Khalid Salem, Yousef Al Baloushi, Al Hussain Saleh, Abdulla Rubaiya, Ahmad Saeed, Junior Hochou, Eisa Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Abdullah Khamis Juma, Omar Alesmaili, Saeed Suleiman Salem, Yaser Al Junaibi, Mohammed Al Ameri, Sabeel Gazi, Rashed Khamis, Hamad Al Badwawi, Jumaa Al Shamsi, Habib Yousuf, Abdulla Salim, Ahmed Salah, Hamdan Aref, Hamed Mahmoud, Mohammad Sameer, Rashed Mohamed, Ahmed Mahmoud, Zayed Ahmed, Said Khamis, Saeed Al Mesmari, Mohamed Waleed, Faris Ali, Omar Khalid, Marzooq Rashed

Al-Sharjah (SHJ): Jonathas, Welliton, Caio Rosa, Abdoulaye Traorè, Amr Reda, Salem Saleh, Khaled Bawazir, Saif Rashid, Mohammed Al Marbuii, Diogo Silva, Yousif Saeed, Abdalla Al Suwaidi, Yousif Juma, Abdelrahman Murad, Badir Al-Suwaidi, Mayed Saeed, Caio, Igor Coronado, Otabek Shukurov, Luan Pereira, Resende, Salim Barake, Mohammad Abdulbasit, Tareq Ahmed, Mohamed Khalfan, Ahmed Al Mulla, Mohamed Hareb, Tariq Abdullah, Ahmed Surour, Majid Salim, Ahmed Alkhamisi, Saeed Al Kaabi, Mohammed Al Wahshi, Omar Johar, Abdallah Aziz, Abdallah Ibrahim Al Hamadi, Abdullah Omar, Ali Tahir, Amir Ibrahim, Dhari Fahad, Khaled Abdalla, Mohamed Karmak, Saeed Al Ajil, Sultan Ibrahim, Gustavo Alemão, Marcus Meloni, Al Hassan Saleh, Majed Suroor, Salem Sultan, Shahin Abdulrahman, Khaled Aldhanhani, Hamad Jasim, Abdelaziz Salim Ali, Abdullah Nasser, Abdullah Ghanim, Ali Aldhanhani, Abdulaziz Salem, Ahmed Saif, Abdalla Adnan, Abdalla Eisa, Ahmed Rashed, Ali Alhadidi, Hamad Fahad, Humaid Jasim, Mohamad Abdulkarim, Adel Al Hosani, Mayed Mohsin, Darwish bin Habib, Abdalla Yousif, Humood Howaij, Abdalla Al Yassi, Ahmed Alhammadi, Saud Alhosani

