Dream11 Prediction – Indo International Premier Kabaddi League
IIPKL is the newest addition for kabaddi lovers. We are already at the midway stage in the tournament and it is the big two teams locking horns against each other. Bangalore Rhinos will take on Pune Pride. It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash between the two teams. Both teams are studded with stars and fans are certainly in for a super clash. Rhinos will have to be watchful while defending against Jaskirat Singh, Jitendra Yadav. This would be the second meeting of both these sides, their last meeting saw Pune Pride clinching a nail-biter by 32-29.
BR vs PNP Dream11 Prediction
Probable Playing 7
Bangalore Rhinos
Defenders: Manoj Kumar, G Ambeswaran
All-Rounders: Vishal-I, Arumugam, Vipin Malik
Raiders: V Shivaji Kadam, Sandeep Kumar
Pune Pride
Defenders: Jaskirat Singh, Jitendra Yadav
All-Rounders: Vinay Kumar/Vimal Raj, Sandeep Kharb
Raiders: S Abdula, S Venkadesh, Amarjeeth Singh
Dream11: G Ambeswaran, Manoj Kumar, Jaskirat Singh, Arumugam, Vishal/ Vipin Malik, Amarjeeth Singh, Shaikh Abdul
Squads
Bangalore Rhinos
Vipin Malik, Lakan Varkiya, Ravinder, Vishal, Manoj Kumar, G Ambeswaran, Chiranjeevi, Ajit Kumar PN, Narendra Kumar, Arumugam, Gurmeet Singh, Sandeep Kumar, Pawan, Ishu Sharma, Vaibhav Shivaji Kadam, Gokul Krishnan R, Kuldeep, M Mathan Kumar
Pune Pride
V Vimal Raj, Sachin Poovaiah, G Pavan Kumar, Love Kumar, Venkatesha, G Vishnu Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Jitendra Yadav, Dalbir Malik, Sachin Kumar, Jaskirat Singh, Ameer, S Venkadesh, P Vasanth, Akash Pawar, Sachin, Shaik Abdula Shaik Gulab, Soni
Match Details
Indo International Premier Kabaddi League, Match 18 Bangalore Rhinos and Pune Pride
Date And Time: May 20th, 10:00 PM, IST
BR vs PNP Kabaddi Live Streaming
Television: DD Sports
Television: Star Sports 1, 2, Select HD 1, Hindi/HD