Dream11 Prediction – Indo International Premier Kabaddi League

IIPKL is the newest addition for kabaddi lovers. We are already at the midway stage in the tournament and it is the big two teams locking horns against each other. Bangalore Rhinos will take on Pune Pride. It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash between the two teams. Both teams are studded with stars and fans are certainly in for a super clash. Rhinos will have to be watchful while defending against Jaskirat Singh, Jitendra Yadav. This would be the second meeting of both these sides, their last meeting saw Pune Pride clinching a nail-biter by 32-29.

BR vs PNP Dream11 Prediction

Probable Playing 7

Bangalore Rhinos

Defenders: Manoj Kumar, G Ambeswaran

All-Rounders: Vishal-I, Arumugam, Vipin Malik

Raiders: V Shivaji Kadam, Sandeep Kumar

Pune Pride

Defenders: Jaskirat Singh, Jitendra Yadav

All-Rounders: Vinay Kumar/Vimal Raj, Sandeep Kharb

Raiders: S Abdula, S Venkadesh, Amarjeeth Singh

Dream11: G Ambeswaran, Manoj Kumar, Jaskirat Singh, Arumugam, Vishal/ Vipin Malik, Amarjeeth Singh, Shaikh Abdul

Squads

Bangalore Rhinos

Vipin Malik, Lakan Varkiya, Ravinder, Vishal, Manoj Kumar, G Ambeswaran, Chiranjeevi, Ajit Kumar PN, Narendra Kumar, Arumugam, Gurmeet Singh, Sandeep Kumar, Pawan, Ishu Sharma, Vaibhav Shivaji Kadam, Gokul Krishnan R, Kuldeep, M Mathan Kumar

Pune Pride

V Vimal Raj, Sachin Poovaiah, G Pavan Kumar, Love Kumar, Venkatesha, G Vishnu Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Jitendra Yadav, Dalbir Malik, Sachin Kumar, Jaskirat Singh, Ameer, S Venkadesh, P Vasanth, Akash Pawar, Sachin, Shaik Abdula Shaik Gulab, Soni

Match Details

Indo International Premier Kabaddi League, Match 18 Bangalore Rhinos and Pune Pride

Date And Time: May 20th, 10:00 PM, IST

BR vs PNP Kabaddi Live Streaming

Television: DD Sports

Television: Star Sports 1, 2, Select HD 1, Hindi/HD