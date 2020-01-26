Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team New Zealand vs India Prediction, India Tour of New Zealand 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd T20I NZ vs IND: The strength of the Indian batting came to the fore as they chased down New Zealand’s 204-run target with six wickets to spare. The confidence of a big, successful run chase behind the, India would be looking to carry the momentum forward into the second game of the series, also at Eden Park, Auckland against New Zealand. India are unlikely to change a winning combination but a few changes in the bowling department won’t come as a surprise.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand vs India will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:20 PM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul

Batsmen – Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Colin Munro (VC)

All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Mohammed Shami

NZ vs IND Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn/Hamish Bennett

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube/Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Virat Kohli, Colin Munro

Vice-captain Options: Shreyas Iyer, Kane Williamson

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

