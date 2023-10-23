Home

PAK vs AFG Live Streaming For Free: How To Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Today’s World Cup Match 22 Live Telecast On Mobile APP, TV And Laptop

PAK vs FG Live Streaming for Free Mobile APP, TV and Laptop: Check Date, Check the Date, Time, Venue and Free Live Streaming Details of India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

Pakistan have so far won two out of four matches in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: PCB)

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming for Free, Cricket World Cup 2023: A desperate Pakistan will be wary of Afghanistan spinners’ ability to strike hard on an often-gripping Chepauk pitch during their ODI World Cup 2023 here on Monday. A win is mandatory for Babar Azam’s side after two successive defeats against India and Australia, as another slip-up will severely hamper their ambitions to reach the semifinals. Pakistan are currently fifth with four points from as many matches but their net run rate of -0.456 is a worry, and it needs improvement.

Pakistan’s big headache will be their batter’s travails, especially against spinners. Even on a batting beauty in Bengaluru, their batters gave four crucial wickets to Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa, and they struggled to read his skidders.

Afghanistan have undeniable quality in their spin ranks as Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman can really trouble the best, and on a potentially favourable surface here they can kick up a mayhem.

Mohammad Rizwan, the current tournament top-scorer with 294 runs, has done the bulk of work with the bat for Pakistan and need some steady effort from captain Babar Azam, who have been underwhelming in this event so far.

Here are the details of when, where, and how to watch Free Live Streaming of the ODI World Cup 2023 match 22 between Pakistan vs Afghanistan online on Mobile Apps, TV, and laptops.

Head-To-Head

Pakistan enjoy a 7-0 edge in the head-to-head stats against Afghanistan in ODIs.

When and where to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in ODI World Cup 2023?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 2 PM IST.

Where to get live telecast of Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in ODI World Cup 2023?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ODI World Cup 2023. The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match can be seen live on all Star Sports channels.

Where to get live streaming of Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in ODI World Cup 2023?

Live streaming of Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in ODI World Cup 2023 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website for free.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and Naveen ul Haq.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim.

