LIVE IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 Final Score and Match Updates IND U19 195/6 (47.4) vs ENG U19 189/10

Antigua: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Under-19 world cup final ODI match between India Under 19 vs England Under 19 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

There were glimpses of MS Dhoni in Nishant Sindhu's (50 off 54 balls) brilliant half-century that helped India beat England by 4 wickets in the U-19 World Cup final. Having lost Shaik Rasheed (50) and skipper Yash Dhull (17) in quick succession, the four-time World Champions found themselves in a spot of bother in chase of 190. But Sindhu along with Raj Bawa (35) stitched together a fifty-run stand that got India back on track in the chase. England fought back brilliantly after getting skittled out for 189. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0) got out without troubling the scorers early in chase of 190 as Harnoor Singh and Rasheed tried to rebuild the Indian innings. Harnoor (21) took the long walk after getting off to a start while Rasheed continued from where he left in the semi-final against Australia. Skipper Yash Dhull joined Rasheed as both were looking to take the game away from England. A 46-run fourth-wicket stand was broken as Rasheed was dismissed soon after scoring his fifty. Dhull soon followed Rasheed with India reeling at 97 for 4. Bit Sindhu had other ideas, kept his calm and took India home with a couple of overs to spare. This was India's fifth U-19 World Cup title.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, England were in all sorts of trouble, thanks to Ravi Kumar and Raj Bawa. While Ravi returned with figures of 4 for 34, Bawa picked up a five-wicket haul and ended with figures of 5 for 31. James Rew played a lone hand of 95 who was ably supported by James Sales without which England would have struggled to cross 150. The 75-run eighth-wicket stand helped them reach 189.

Teams

England U19 playing XI: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell , Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

India U19 playing XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

