Tokyo: The Tokyo Paralympics is all set to begin on August 24. India will start their campaign from August 25 with para table tennis where Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel will be in action. The first batch of Indian athletes for the Tokyo Paralympics, including flag bearer Thangavelu Mariyappan left for the Games last Wednesday amid a warm send-off.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Opening Ceremony – All You Need to Know

When will the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 start?

Tokyo Paralympics 2021 will start on August 24.

When will the Indian players at Paralympics 2021 be in action?

The Indian players at Tokyo Paralympics 2021 will be in action from August 25 onwards.

What are the venues for Paralympics 2021?

Tokyo Paralympics 2021 will be held in Japan.

How can I live stream the Paralympics 2021 on TV?

Doordarshan will broadcast TOKYO Paralympics LIVE – Prasar Bharati’s Doordarshan will Broadcast & LIVE Stream the Tokyo Paralympics LIVE, Doordarshan will only live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Paralympics. Follow live updates on India.com.

Eurosport India has also got the broadcast rights for the games and the channel is all set to begin their coverage with the Archery event starting 27th August. For all the online users, the Eurosport feed will also be available on the Discovery+ app.

“The entire country, including the honourable prime minister and sports minister, are cheering for us today. Every athlete who is going to take part in the Paralympics is already a winner and I wish all of them good luck,” said PCI president Deepa Malik while addressing the contingent before leaving for Tokyo.