HUD vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Huddinge vs Marsta, Today’s Playing 11s at Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm at 12.15 PM IST June 16 Friday

HUD vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Huddinge vs Marsta, Today’s Playing 11s at Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm at 12.15 PM IST June 16 Friday

Here is the Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 Dream11 Team Prediction - T11 Dream11 Guru Tips and HUD vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, HUD vs MAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T11 game, HUD vs MAR Probable XIs Fan Code ECS Sweden T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Huddinge vs Marsta , Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Sweden T10.

HUD vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

HUD vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 toss between Huddinge and Marsta will take place at 11.45 PM IST – on June 16.

Time: 12.15 PM IST.

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm.

HUD vs MAR Dream 11 team

Wicket-Keeper: Imal Zuwak

Batters: Share Ali, Muhammad Rehman, Omran Zazai, Tariq Zuwak

All-Rounders: Arif Hossain, Hamid Sulehri, Saeed Ahmed, Samiullah Ramani

Bowlers: Farhad Momand, Nazmul Hashan

HUD vs MAR, Possible Playing 11

Huddinge Playing XI: Imal Zuwak (C & WK), Tariq Zuwak, Omran Zazai, Samiullah Ramani, Farhad Momand, Saeed Ahmed, Nasir Iqbal, Muhammad Zafar, Rashid Khan, Yaseen Khan, Hameed Zuwak.

Marsta CC Playing XI: Waqas Haider, Share Ali, Hamid Sulehri (C), Shahid Mustafa, Arif Hossain, Humayun Jyoti (WK), Piyal Rehman, Fahad Waqas, Muhammad Rehman, Nazmul Hashan, Zairi Baig.

