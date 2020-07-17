Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Championship 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match HUD vs WBA at The John Smith's Stadium: In the upcoming Championship 2020 fixture, Huddersfield Town will take on West Bromwich Albion FC in the Championship this week at the John Smith's Stadium on Friday evening (July 18). The Championship 2020 HUD vs WBA clash will kick-off at 10PM IST. West Bromwich Albion FC have been in sensational form this season. The Baggies occupy the second spot in the Championship table having bagged 82 points this season. They are unbeaten in the last five games, with the previous game against fourth-placed Fulham ending in a goalless draw.

On the other hand, Huddersfield occupy the 20th spot in the competition with 48 points in 44 games this season. Their previous game against Sheffield Wednesday ended in a goalless draw. HUD vs WBA Championship match live telecast will not be available in India. The online live streaming of Championship will not be available online in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Championship match between Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion will start at 10 PM IST.

Venue: The John Smith’s Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Jonas Lossl

Defenders: Christopher Schindler, Harry Toffolo, Ahmed Hegazi, Conor Townsend

Midfielders: Matheus Pereira (vc), Juninho Bacuna, Matt Phillips

Forwards: Charlie Austin, Fraizer Campbell (C), Callum Robinson

HUD vs WBA Predicted Playing XIs

Huddersfield Town: Ben Hamer, Harry Toffolo, Jaden Brown, Juninho Bacuna, Chris Willock, Karlan Grant, Fraizer Campbell, Christopher Schindler, Trevoh Chalobah, Alex Pritchard, Collin Quaner.

West Bromwich Albion: Sam Johnstone, Ahmed Hegazi, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend, Dara O’Shea, Matheus Pereira, Romaine Sawyers, Jake Livermore, Callum Robinson, Kamil Grosicki, Grady Diangana.

HUD vs WBA SQUADS

Huddersfield Town: Ryan Schofield, Jonas Lossl, Joel Coleman, Ben Hamer, Jonas Lossl, Jon Gorenc-Stankovic, Rarmani Green, Herbert Bockhorn, Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler, Jaden Brown, Harry Toffolo, Tommy Elphick, Danny Simpson, Terence Kongolo, Demeaco Duhaney, Matty Daly, Lewis Obrien, Reece Brown, Juninho Bacuna, Trevoh Chalobah, Jonathan Hogg, Elias Kachunga, Alex Pritchard, Chris Willock, Andy King, Emile Smith Rowe, Josh Koroma, Karlan Grant, Collin Quaner, Steve Mounie, Fraizer Campbell.

West Bromwich Albion: Jake Livermore, Matthew Phillips, Chris Brunt, Ahmed Hegazi, Conor Townsend, Matheus Pereira, Gareth Barry, Romaine Sawyers, Chris Willock, Grady Diangana, Nathan Ferguson, Matt Phillips, Finn Azaz, Pablo Martinez, Rico Richards, Saul Shotton, Kenneth Zohore, Charlie Austin, Rekeem Harper, Kyle Edwards, Rayhaan Tulloch, Jamie Soule, Callum Robinson.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HUD Dream11 Team/ WBA Dream11 Team/ Huddersfield Town Dream11 Team/ West Bromwich Albion Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.