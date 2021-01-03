HUE vs BAR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Huesca vs Barcelona La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match HUE vs BAR. Barcelona have played inconsistent football this season under Ronald Koeman. The Catalan club has failed to grab crucial wins in several games and currently struggling the league. Barcelona are currently at the 6th spot on the points table with just seven wins in 15 games. While Huesca have also played some underwhelming football this season in the La Liga. They are currently at the bottom on the points table with 1 win in 16 games. It will be an exciting clash between Huesca vs Barcelona as both teams will look to grab crucial three points to keep the points table moving. Huesca vs Barcelona Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of HUE vs BAR, Dream 11 Team Player List, Arsenal Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Huesca vs Barcelona, La Liga, Online Football Tips Huesca vs Barcelona, La Liga.

HUE vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Marc-André ter Stegen (VC)

Defenders – Ronald Araújo, Sergiño Dest, Dimitrios Siovas, Jorge Pulido

Midfielders – Frenkie de Jong, Pedri (C), Borja García

Forwards – Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, David Ferreiro

Huesca vs Barcelona Probable Line-up

Huesca probable line-up: Álvaro Fernández, Dimitrios Siovas, Jorge Pulido, Javier Galán, Pedro López, Pedro Mosquera, Borja García, Mikel Rico, Shinji Okazaki, Javi Ontiveros, David Ferreiro

Barcelona probable line-up: Marc-André ter Stegen, Ronald Araújo, Clément Lenglet, Óscar Mingueza, Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanic, Júnior Firpo, Sergiño Dest, Martin Braithwaite, Pedri, Antoine Griezmann

