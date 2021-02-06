Dream11 Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander

Huesca vs Real Madrid Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander- Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match HUE vs RM at Estadio El Alcoraz: In another exciting LaLiga matchup on super Sunday, Huesca will host the Real Madrid at the Estadio El Alcoraz – February 6 in India. The LaLiga HUE vs RM football match will kick-start at 8:45 PM IST. In the LaLiga standings, Huesca are dwindling at the bottom spot with just 16 points on board. They're four points off the safety zone but did manage to register a 3-1 away from home to Valladolid which should add some confidence in their camps. On the other hand, Real Madrid, are in at the third spot with 40 points to their names and suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Levante at home. The defending champions haven't been at their best and manager Zinadene Zidane is feeling the heat at this moment of time. Los Blancos are 10 points adrift from table toppers Atletico Madrid and will be eager on narrowing down the gap later tonight.

HUE vs RM Dream11 Recent Form

Huesca: L L L D W

Real Madrid: D W D W L

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Huesca and Real Madrid will start at 8:45 PM IST – February 6 in India.

Venue: Estadio El Alcoraz.

HUE vs RM My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: A Fernandez

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, R Varane, Javier Galan

Midfielders: L Vazquez, Toni Kroos (VC), Luka Modric, P Mosquera

Forwards: Karim Benzema (C), Rafael Mir Vicente

HUE vs RM Probable XIs

Huesca: Álvaro Fernández, Dimitrios Siovas, Gastón Silva, Jorge Pulido, Jaime Seoane, Mikel Rico, Javier Galán, Pablo Maffeo, Rafael Mir Vicente, Javi Ontiveros, Dani Escriche.

Real Madrid: Andriy Lunin, Victor Chust, Éder Militao, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Casemiro, Isco, Federico Valverde, Mariano, Vinícius Júnior, Lucas Vázquez.

HUE vs RM SQUADS

Huesca (HUE): Andres Fernandez, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Alvaro Fernandez, Antonio Valera, Gaston Silva, Pablo Maffeo, Pablo Insua, Pedro Lopez, Luisinho, Jorge Pulido, Javi Galan, Kike Hermoso, Mikel Rico, Kelechi Nwakali, Eugeni Valderrama, Pedro Mosquera, Sergio Gomez, Jaime Seoane, Juan Carlos, Dani Esriche, Shinji Okazaki, Joaquin Munoz, David Ferreiro, Jonathan Toro, Rafa Mir, Juan Penaloza, Carlos Kevin, Dimitrios Siovas.

Real Madrid (RM): Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Diego Altube, Luis Federico López Andúgar, Lucas Cañizares, Dani Carvaja, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Victor Chust, Oscar Aranda Subiela, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vázquez, Martin Ødegaard, Isco, Marvin, Arribas, Hugo Perales, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Vinícius Júnior, Mariano, Rodrygo, Sergio Santos.

