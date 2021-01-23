Dream11 Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander

Huesca vs Villarreal Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander – Online Football Tips For Today's Match HUE vs VIL at Estadio El Alcoraz: In the upcoming LaLiga 2020-21 fixture on Saturday – January 23 night, Huesca will take on Villarreal at Estadio El Alcoraz. Huesca lost the last four league games and five times in the last six La Liga games. That return is enough to see where they are heading unless Huesca come up with something better and arrest the current slump. Meanwhile, Villarreal have been a different team altogether under manager Unai Emery. They won twice in the last three games, drew the last match and sit only four points behind Real Madrid in second. The LaLiga Santander Huesca vs Villarreal match will kick off at 6:30 pm IST. All matches are live streaming on La Liga's official Facebook page. The live TV telecast of LaLiga Santander is available on Sony Sports Network.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Huesca and Alaves will start at 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio El Alcoraz.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: S Asenjo

Defenders: J Galan, D Siovas, P Torres, R Albiol

Midfielders: J Ontiveros, M Gomez, M Trigueros, D Parejo (C), E Capoue

Forwards: P Alcacer (VC)

HUE vs VIL Probable XIs

Huesca: Álvaro Fernández, Dimitrios Siovas, Gastón Silva, Jorge Pulido, Jaime Seoane, Mikel Rico, Javier Galán, Pablo Maffeo, Rafael Mir Vicente, Javi Ontiveros, Dani Escriche.

Alaves: Sergio Asenjo, Pau Torres, Raúl Albiol, Alfonso Pedraza, Juan Foyth, Étienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manu Trigueros, Fernando Niño, Moi Gómez, Rubén Peña.

HUE vs VIL SQUADS

Huesca (HUE): D. Siovas, Pedro Mosquera, Javier Galán, David Ferreiro, Jorge Pulido, Rafa Mir, Borja García, Mikel Rico, Andrés Fernández, Javi Ontiveros, Pablo Maffeo, S. Okazaki, Pablo Ínsua, Álvaro Fernández, Jaime Seoane, Pedro López, Sandro Ramírez, Sergio Gómez, Juan Carlos, Luisinho, K. Nwakali, Dani Escriche, G. Silva, Eugeni Valderrama, I. Doumbia.

Villarreal (VIL): Asenjo, Pau Torres, Albiol, Dani Parejo, Gerard Moreno, Moi Gómez, Manu Trigueros, Mario Gaspar, Pedraza, Iborra, Paco Alcácer, S. Chukwueze, P. Estupiñán, Rubén Peña, Fer Niño, F. Coquelin, Yeremi Pino, J. Foyth, C. Bacca, E. Capoue, Jaume Costa, Álex Baena, Ramiro Funes Mori, S. Chakla.

