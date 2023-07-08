Home

Huge Blow To Texas Super Kings As Ambati Rayudu Pulls Out Of Major League Cricket

Texas Super Kings are owned by the owners of the Chennai Super Kings franchise and they will begin their MLC 2023 campaign against the Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie in Texas.

Ambati Rayudu

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has pulled out of the inaugural season of Major League Cricket citing personal reasons, his MLC team Texas Super Kings announced on Saturday, July 8.

Rayudu has already announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after featuring for the winner Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League 2023 was set to become the first Indian international to play for Texas Super Kings in MLC.

Texas Super Kings on Saturday took Twitter to announce that, “Ambati Rayudu will not be available to participate in the first season for the MLC with Texas Super Kings due to personal reasons. He will continue to cheer for the team from India.”

