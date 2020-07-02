Dream11 Team Prediction

HUL vs MIDD Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: George Long

Defenders: Ryan Tafazolli, Jordy de Wijs, Dael Fry, Djed Spence

Midfielders: George Honeyman, Mallik Wilks (c), Paddy McNair

Forwards: Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher (vc), Josh Magennis

SQUADS

Hull City: George Long, Matt Ingram, Will Mannion, Eric Lichaj, Ryan Tafazolli, Jordy de Wijs, Reece Burke, Angus MacDonald, Robbie McKenzie, Sean McLoughlin, Stephen Kingsley, Matthew Pennington, Callum Elder, Kevin Stewart, David Milinkovic, Daniel Batty, Jon Toral, George Honeyman, Josh Bowler, Markus Henriksen, Keane Lewis-Potter, Billy Chadwick, Ahmed Salama, Matty Jacob, Jackson Irvine, Elliott Bonos, Herbie Kane, Martin Samuelsen, Mallik Wilks, Tom Eaves, Kamil Grosicki, Jarrod Bowen, Norbert Balogh, Josh Magennis, Leo Da Silva Lopes, James Berry

Middlesbrough: Tomas Mejias, Dejan Stojanovic, Aynsley Pears, Ryan Shotton, Marc Bola, Harold Moukoudi, Anfernee Dijksteel, George Friend, Jonathan Howson, Paddy McNair, Dael Fry, Djed Spence, Adam Clayton, George Saville, Hayden Coulson, Patrick Roberts, Ashley Fletcher, Marcus Tavernier, Marcus Tavernier, Lewis Wing, Paddy McNair, Kevin Stewart, Marvin Johnson, Marcus Browne, Britt Assombalonga, Rudy Gestede, Lukas Nmecha, Stephen Walker.

